Juba, Jan 23 (AP) South Sudanese authorities on Wednesday ordered telecoms to block access to social media for at least 30 days, citing concerns over the dissemination of graphic content relating to the ongoing violence against South Sudanese nationals in neighbouring Sudan.

The temporary ban, which could be extended to up to 90 days, will come into force at midnight Thursday, according to a directive from the National Communication Authority (NCA) to telecom companies stressing that the measure was necessary to protect the public.

"This directive may be lifted as soon as the situation is contained. The contents depicted violate our local laws and pose a significant threat to public safety and mental health," the NCA said.

Many South Sudanese people have been angered by footage from Sudan that purports to show killings by militia groups of South Sudanese in Gezira state.

South Sudanese authorities imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on January 17 after a night of retaliatory violence during which shops owned by Sudanese traders were looted.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, condemned "the brutal killings of South Sudanese nationals" in Sudan and urged restraint.

Civil war in Sudan has created a widening famine and the world's largest displacement crisis. Fighting between forces loyal to rival military leaders exploded in the capital, Khartoum, in April 2023 and has since spread to other areas.

The conflict has been marked by atrocities, including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according to the UN and rights groups. (AP)

