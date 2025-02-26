New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Special Secretary (ER&DPA) and India's Alternate Sherpa for BRICS, P Kumaran, addressed the 1st BRICS Sherpas Meeting at Brasilia, Brazil. During his address, Kumaran emphasized the importance of BRICS being a "future-ready" organization in line with the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Kumaran highlighted India's initiative in launching the BRICS Startup Forum, which will promote Global South cooperation in this key area.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says 'Ready To Work With Foreign Partners', Offers Rare Earth Metals to US.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Special Secretary (ER&DPA) and India's Alternate Sherpa for BRICS Shri P Kumaran, addressed the 1st BRICS Sherpas Meeting at Brasilia, Brazil, on 25-26 February 2025. In his address, he articulated PM Narendra Modi's vision for BRICS to be a future-ready organisation & highlighted India's initiative in launching the BRICS Startup Forum, which will promote Global South cooperation in this key area."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1894431974657573224

Also Read | US-India Start Working on Joint Agenda, Days After Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi Meeting.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday opened the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas, or chief negotiators, with Brazil holding the rotating presidency of the bloc, the Foreign Ministry confirmed, Global Times reported.

In his opening speech, Vieira affirmed the response to the crisis of multilateralism "is more multilateralism, stronger and more inclusive in all spheres," as per Global Times.

Vieira noted the international order is undergoing profound changes and existing institutions are struggling to adapt, while at the same time, emerging economies are demanding greater participation in global decisions.

"In this evolving scenario, BRICS plays a fundamental role in promoting a more just, inclusive and sustainable world order. A multipolar world is not only an emerging reality, but a shared objective," he said, as per Global Times.

"A rebalanced global system must have stronger foundations of equity and representation, and no such foundation can be built without the voice of BRICS. This group embodies the aspirations of the Global South and our role in shaping the future has never been more significant," he added.

Global Times, the meeting taking place at the Itamaraty Palace, Brazil's Foreign Ministry headquarters in the capital Brasilia, comprises two days of debates around issues related to promoting a fairer, multipolar world order, in keeping with the priorities of the bloc's Brazilian presidency.

This is the first meeting of negotiators since the BRICS bloc of emerging economies was expanded last year to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia, from the former members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)