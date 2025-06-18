Washington, Jun 17 (AP) A schism has opened among President Donald Trump's most devout MAGA supporters and national security conservatives over the Israel-Iran conflict, as some longtime defenders of the president's America First mantra call him out for weighing a greater US role in the region.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, commentator Tucker Carlson and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk — with legions of their own devoted followers — are reminding audiences of Trump's 2024 promises to resist overseas military involvement after a week of deadly strikes and counterstrikes between Israel and Iran, and discussion of U.S. involvement.

On social media and their popular airwaves, questions about Trump's stance from these central validating voices are exposing a crack in his forward guard. They are also warning that the schism could deter progress on other priorities.

“No issue currently divides the right as much as foreign policy,” Kirk wrote on X, adding he was “very concerned” that a massive split among MAGA could “disrupt our momentum and our insanely successful Presidency.”

The State Department and US military last week directed a voluntary evacuation of nonessential personnel and their loved ones from some US diplomatic outposts in the Middle East.

Trump on Monday abruptly departed this week's G7 Summit in Canada due to the intensifying conflict, returning to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team. He also posted an ominous social media warning that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The moves sparked new speculation from his isolationist devotees that the US might be deepening its involvement, perhaps by providing the Israelis with bunker-busting bombs to penetrate Iranian nuclear sites or offering other direct U.S. military support.

Other strong Trump backers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are making the case that this is Trump's moment to deliver a decisive blow against Iran. Graham is calling for Trump to “go all-in” in backing Israel and destroying Iran's nuclear program.

“If that means providing bombs, provide bombs,” he said Sunday on CBS's “Face the Nation.” “If that means flying with Israel, fly with Israel.”

Any option comes with political risk for Trump, who, as he returned to Washington, expressed exasperation at Iranian leaders' failure to reach an agreement.

“They should have done the deal. I told them, Do the deal,'” he told reporters on Air Force One. “So I don't know. I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

On Tuesday, Trump said on social media that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now.” He also called for Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” (AP)

