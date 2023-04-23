Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 23 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Sunday issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. They also laid the foundation stone for a Meditation Centre at the Temple.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India in Colombo noted that the Meditation Centre will add to the facilities at the Temple and help in attracting more tourists.

Thee High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "H.E Prime Minister of #SriLanka @DCRGunawardena accompanied by High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in today. They also laid the foundation stone for a Meditation Centre at the Temple."

It further said, "It is believed to signify the place of Ashok Vatika in the epic #ramayana. The Meditation Centre will add to the facilities at the Temple and help attract more tourists from #India and other places."

On Saturday, two photographs of Sri Lankan origin were unveiled at the office of the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

High Commission of Sri Lanka in India said in a statement, "Marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Indo-Lanka diplomatic relations, which falls this year, two photographs of Sri Lankan origin were unveiled at the office of the State Minister of External Affairs and Culture of India at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi today."

The photographs which were unveiled feature two murals painted by the eminent Sri Lankan painter Solias Mendis in the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara.

High Commission of Sri Lanka in India in a statement said, "The first mural depicts Arahat Mahinda, delivering the message of the Buddha to King Devanampiyatissa upon arriving in Sri Lanka. The second mural depicts the arrival to Sri Lanka of Theri Sanghamitta, bearing the right-hand branch sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi tree."

It further said, "These two historical events that occurred in the 3rd century BCE marked the commencement of a Buddhist civilization in Sri Lanka and epitomize the strong and unbreakable civilizational bonds that exist between Sri Lanka and India." (ANI)

