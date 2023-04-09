Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Sunday, assured the justice for all the victims of the Easter Sunday, which took place in the year 2019, and said that all the legal proceedings are being processed 'independently and impartially,' according to Colombo Gazette.

In his Easter Sunday message, President Wickremesinghe said that he is aware of the pain caused by the attack.

"I wish to reassure you that the legal proceedings related to this tragic incident are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence," he said in the message.

The Sri Lankan President pledged his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts.

"The necessary groundwork towards this end has been laid, to ensure justice for all the victims. I pledge my unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of our country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts," the President added.

He also said that the Government is dedicated to realizing the aspirations of all Sri Lankans regardless of race, religion, party or color, reported Colombo Gazette.

"I strongly believe that we can overcome these challenges in the near future," the President said.

However, he said it is crucial that Sri Lankans unite on a common agenda that elevates beyond narrow political objectives and regressive trends, and instead paves the way for the country toward progress.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. At least 250 people, including 11 Indians, were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

At least 40 foreign nationals and at least 45 children were reported to be among the dead.

Investigators identified Zahran Hashim, one-time leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath, as the main suspect behind the execution of these coordinated attacks. (ANI)

