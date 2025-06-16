Colombo, Jun 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court here on Monday allowed the attorney general to file objections on fundamental rights petitions involving the MoUs signed between India and Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Seven MoUs, including defence cooperation, sharing digital solutions and multi-sectoral grant assistance, were inked between India and Sri Lanka on April 5 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here.

Also Read | US: Man Sexually Assaults Daughter for 12 Years in West Virginia, Abuse Results in Birth of 3 Children; Faces 150 Charges Including Incest and Child Neglect.

A three-member bench allowed the attorney general to seek further instructions from the Cabinet to file objections, and petitioners to file counter-objections on August 4.

A group of petitioners from nationalist groups cited the prime minister, the Cabinet and the attorney general as respondents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up Cyprus Leg of His 3-Nation Tour, Emplanes for Canada.

The petitioners alleged their fundamental rights were violated by not informing the contents of the MoUs.

They said Sri Lanka's sovereignty and territorial integrity had been violated, and the government erred in signing the MOUs without disclosing their contents in parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)