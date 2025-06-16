Nicosia, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the Cyprus leg of his three nation tour and has now emplaned for Canada where he will be attending the G7 Summit. Upon the conclusion of PM Modi's visit, MEA Secretary (West), Tanmay Lal delivered comprehensive remarks.

Noting that the visit was the first visit to Cyprus by Prime Minister Modi and the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, he said, "This landmark visit highlights the enduring friendship and trusted partnership between our two countries." "In his remarks to the media, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the strategic direction of the India-Cyprus partnership. Our partnership also assumes importance in the larger context of the India-EU strategic partnership and India's growing engagement with the Mediterranean region," he added. PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handcrafted Silver Clutch From Andhra Pradesh to Cyprus First Lady Philippa Karsera (See Pic).

Noting that the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the Grand Cross of the Order of Macarios III, Ranmay Lal said, "This is the highest honour bestowed by Cyprus on foreign heads of government." Lal noted that the leaders discussed trade and investment, defence, fintech, maritime and shipping, connectivity including IMEC initiative, mobility, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi Emplanes for Canada

#WATCH | Cyprus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Canada, where he will attend the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. (Video Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/I6sVZrOsZg — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

He said that the visit took place "against the backdrop of serious global challenges. The leaders discussed various pressing regional and global conflicts and issues. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the steadfast support of Cyprus to India in its fight against the cross-border terrorism. Cyprus takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of next year. This comes at a time when there is strong interest in significantly enhancing the India-EU strategic partnership. The leaders exchange views on this strategic partnership, including the ongoing India-EU-FTA negotiations". ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’: PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Cyprus’ Highest Honour by President Nikos Christodoulides, Dedicates It to Friendship Between 2 Nations (Watch Video).

Describing India-Cyprus ties, Lal said, "The friendship and the trusted partnership between India and Cyprus has a long history. In 1950s, India had advocated for the independence of Cyprus. Later, the two countries worked together in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Commonwealth. Both countries have supported each other on issues of core interest to either side at multilateral fora, especially at the United Nations. Cyprus supports India for a permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council. and India supports Cyprus on the Cyprus issue, the Cyprus question. After the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, our external affairs minister and the foreign minister of Cyprus have been in regular contact."

Highlighting the importance of Cyprus, Secretary (West) said, "With its strategic location, Cyprus can act as a gateway to Europe and the Mediterranean." In his concluding remarks, Lal said, "To sum up, this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus has provided stimulus and a strategic direction to the partnership between our two countries as important. and trusted partners."

Prime Minister will travel to Canada's Kananaskis to attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17. This will be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the European Union (EU).

