West Virginia, June 16: A 44-year-old man in the United States is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter for over a decade in West Virginia. The alleged sexual abuse of the victim led to the birth of three children. The accused, identified as Kenneth Ray Cook, is said to be a resident of Raleigh County, West Virginia.

It is learned that Cook started sexually assaulting his daughter in 2012, when she was 9 years old. According to a report in People, the accused continued to abuse his daughter until she was 21. In April this year, Cook was first charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and child neglect in addition to three counts of incest. However, two months later, Kenneth Ray Cook was indicted on June 3. US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

At present, he faces 149 total counts of incest, with the most recent dated July 2024 as per court records. It is also reported that Cook faces a total of 152 charges. Court documents also revealed that Cook sexually abused his daughter for 12 years until 2024 when the incident came to light. The report also claims that the alleged sexual abuse of Cook's daughter led to the birth of three children.

The alleged sexual assault came to light after law enforcement officials found the children suffering from neglect. According to NBC affiliate WVVA, one of the three children of Cook's daughter was found in a neglectful condition in August. It is alleged that the child was one year old at the time. On June 3, Cook was officially accused of all charges based on the testimony of a deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. US Shocker: Inmate Coerces 11-Year-Old Girl Into Performing Sexual Acts, Records Video Call Inside Jail in Pennsylvania.

Cook has been behind bars since March and is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a USD 500,000 bond.

