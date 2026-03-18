Beijing [China], March 17 (ANI): Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian called for all parties in the Middle East to exercise restraint.

Lin said that the recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz is causing disruptions in the world trade.

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Calling for peace and stability, Jian, in a post on X said on Tuesday, "The recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby has impacted the route for international goods and energy trade, disrupting peace and stability in the region and beyond. China once again calls on parties to immediately stop military operations, avoid further escalation of the tense situation and prevent regional turmoil from further impacting the global economy."

https://x.com/SpoxCHN_LinJian/status/2033921608394674573?s=20

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Meanwhile, as the world grapples with a churn in global powers, the Middle East being the eye of the storm, China said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's impending visit to the country has nothing to do with Strait of Hormuz closure.

As both countries attempt at trepid detente, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Office said that both sides remain in talks regarding the dates of the visit.

In a post on X, the office said, "We take note of the U.S. clarification about certain media reports. The U.S. side has made clear that those reports are completely "false" and that President Trump's visit to China is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides remain in communication on President Trump's visit to China, including the dates."

https://x.com/MFA_China/status/2033860164022141078?s=20

To add to the tensions, Mao Ning, the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced that the nation would provide aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq- all stony adversaries to the US.

In a post on X, she said, "China has decided to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. China will continue to exert its utmost efforts to promote peace and cease fighting, and to advance the restoration of peace and stability in the region at an early date, so as to avoid further humanitarian crises."

https://x.com/SpoxCHN_MaoNing/status/2033863050487644482?s=20

While participating in a bilateral meeting with Micheal Martin Taoiseach of Ireland, Trump talked about his China visit. He said, "Well yeah, on China, it's a little different story. We are resetting the meeting and it looks like it'll take place in about five weeks. We're working with China. They were fine with it. We're going to see, I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me I think, but I do look forward to seeing him. We have a good relationship with China. China actually is, has become economically for us very good, very good as you know. It's much different than it was in the past and we have a very good working relationship with China. So we're making it in about five or six weeks." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)