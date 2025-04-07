Karachi, Apr 7 (PTI) Businesses were closed on Monday in various cities of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in response to a strike call by a local political party against the arrest of ethnic leaders.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who with his supporters has been giving a sit-in for the last 11 days, had called for a shutter-down strike.

Also Read | 'Stop Using AI for Genocide': Microsoft Employees Ibtihal Aboussad, Indian-Origin Vaniya Agrawal Interrupts Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Event, Confronts Microsoft CEOs Bill Over USD 133 Million Israel Deal.

The party launched a “long march” from Mengal's native Wadh town to the capital on March 28, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists. It also protests against a crackdown on the BYC last month's sit-in in Quetta.

However, the long march was stopped by authorities at the Lakpass area of Mastung district, where the BNP-M leader announced a sit-in.

Also Read | 'World Leaders Are Dying To Make a Deal' Says US President Donald Trump As He Stands Firm on 'Reciprocal Tariffs'.

As his efforts to travel towards Quetta were thwarted by police and no headway was made to achieve the objective, the release of BYC leaders, Mengal gave a strike call.

Dawn newspaper reported that various cities and towns in the province responded to the call. A strike was observed in Gwadar, Turbat, Pasni, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kharan, Mastung, Kalat, Dalbandin, Noshki, Sorab and Hub.

The shops, markets and banks remained closed.

Meanwhile, the provincial government warned Mengal that he would be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) if his party's march entered Quetta.

The volatile province has been witnessing unrest for about two decades. The local parties allege that the federal government was exploiting the mineral wealth of the province, an allegation rejected by Islamabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)