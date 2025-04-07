San Francisco, April 7: Vaniya Agrawal, an Indian-American software engineer, resigned publicly, disrupting Microsoft's 50th anniversary event. Vaniya Agrawal attended the event and called out to all the Microsoft CEOs—Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella—sitting on the stage addressing the audience. However, the Microsoft CEOs seemed unaffected by the words hurled by Ms Vaniya Agarwal.

Microsoft completed its 50th anniversary on April 4, 2025, and all the CEOs attended an event celebrating the grand achievements since 1975. Vaniya Agrawal walked to the stage where the Microsoft CEOs were sitting and talking; however, she was interrupted in the middle before reaching the area. Another female pushed her back away from the CEO's sitting area. Vaniya Agrawal, Indian-Origin Techie, Interrupts Microsoft 50th Anniversary Event by Confronting Bill Gates, Satya Nadella Over Israel Deals, Publicly Resigns (Watch Viral Video).

Vaniya Agrawal confronted Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, saying, "50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with the Microsoft technology." She called out to the Microsoft CEOs, saying, "How dare you, shame on you..." She said all the people present during the event were celebrating the blood of the people. M

Vaniya Agrawal called out to Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates after another employee, Ibtihal Aboussad, confronted Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the company's 50th anniversary. She accused him of being a "war profiteer" and said, "Stop using AI for genocide". Microsoft employee Ibtihal Aboussad called out to Mustafa Suleyman and noted that his company was providing artificial intelligence to enable Genocide in Gaza. Suleyman responded, "Microsoft technologies are being used to commit acts of genocide...thank you for your protest. I hear you". Donald Trump Tariffs: China Accuses US of Unilateralism, Protectionism and Economic Bullying With Tariffs.

Microsoft's 50th-anniversary event was disrupted by these two employees who said they quit the company and were responsible for the deaths of the people in the area. Ms Vaniya Agrwal was forced out of the event, and the executives did not respond to her allegations. Vaniya Agrawal also called the CEOs "digital weapon manufacturers" and used the technology to enable violence. She said that a USD 133 million deal was signed by Microsoft with Israel's Ministry of Defense using its AI and Azure technologies to take action against the Palestinians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).