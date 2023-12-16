Sharjah [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), on Saturday, in the city of Khorfakkan, witnessed part of the meeting with the leadership of the UOS to prepare its strategy for 2024-2030.

He praised the university's achievements in various scientific, academic, research and societal fields, and the efforts that contributed to achieving the goals set within the previous five-year plans, which made the university a leading scientific institution with a distinguished position according to specialised international classifications.

During the meeting, the results of the previous strategy, the rates of achievement of its main goals in all university sectors, the most prominent challenges it faced and the proposed solutions to deal with them were discussed.

The President of the UOS learned about the results of the work of the specialised teams to prepare and develop the new strategy for the university in cooperation between all departments, parties, partners and specialists to reach an integrated strategy that achieves the ambitious goals set by the university.

He listened to a detailed explanation of the new proposals for the university's strategy, in the administrative, scientific, academic and research fields, which keep pace with the university's achievements and meet the great ambitions set by the university's leadership.

During the meeting, ideas, visions and practical proposals for the new strategy were exchanged, and executive plans were developed to advance administrative and academic work, and enhance the societal role played by the university. (ANI/WAM)

