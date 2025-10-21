Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, held a regular meeting on Monday at Buhais Geology Park.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan thanked the various organisations working under the Sharjah Media Council for their ongoing efforts to improve media in the emirate, commending the achievements of local media institutions, which aim to enhance the quality and purpose of media messages in the region.

The meeting covered several important topics, including plans to improve the overall media environment and encourage teamwork among media organisations in Sharjah, with the goal of integrating their efforts, share knowledge, and strengthen the emirate's communication identity both locally and globally.

Additionally, the council examined the first draft of the Sharjah Media Policy, which is designed to regulate how media operates in the emirate. This policy aims to ensure transparency, trustworthiness, and better quality in media coverage while also promoting Sharjah's cultural identity and values.

The council also reviewed a report from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, which discussed updates on new programming and the performance of its various channels and digital platforms. They outlined plans for future programs aimed at improving the experience of viewers and listeners.

Furthermore, the council looked at a study presented by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) focusing on the current state of government communication in the emirate, including challenges and opportunities. They highlighted upcoming events that the Bureau will organize and discussed plans for the "Smart Media Platform" to facilitate better communication between government bodies and the public.

Finally, the meeting included a report on Sharjah Media City (Shams), which detailed its latest projects and efforts to attract both local and international media companies. This initiative aims to create a supportive environment for media businesses, elevating Sharjah's status as an important regional media hub.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council recently examined how well different departments within the Council are doing. The Media Activities Department reported a significant 60 percent increase in the number of filming permits they issued, covering ground, aerial, and marine filming. Meanwhile, the Government Communication Department highlighted its efforts in building partnerships, creating marketing materials, organizing events, and producing media content.

The Strategy Department discussed various performance metrics and how they are documenting processes to improve the Council's governance. The Support Services Department shared its accomplishments, such as initiatives in Emiratisation--hiring locals--training programmes, and support for employees.

The Finance Department presented its plans to ensure responsible financial management. Additionally, the Information Technology Department talked about its important tech projects and the support it provides. The Public Services Department also showcased the excellent services it offers to staff and partners.

After the meeting, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah visited the Buhais Geology Park. This educational park highlights the Earth's history and the changing landscapes of the emirate. He learned about the park's archaeological sites and natural features, which illustrate how the Hajar Mountains were formed around 93 million years ago, along with signs of human habitation dating back 125,000 years.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan learned about how different natural features like rocks, sand dunes, and gravel plains are formed. He explored the museum's indoor areas, where there are exhibits showcasing fossils and ancient sea creatures that once lived in the area, along with displays related to the shallow seas that used to exist. He also checked out facilities that offer both educational and fun activities for people of all ages. (ANI/WAM)

