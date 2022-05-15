Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Following a 'staged' encounter in Pakistan, where a suspect was killed by police, his relatives staged a protest outside the office of the Senior superintendent of police on Thursday night by placing the body of the suspect on the road.

The victim was identified as Mehboob Leghari, who was succumbed to wounds from gun shots at Liaquat University Hospital, in Sindh province on Thursday evening. His kin brought the body to SSP office to lodge protest, claiming he had been killed in a staged encounter, Dawn reported.

Zafar Leghari, brother-in-law of the deceased, said that Mehboob was a rickshaw driver and a father of fiver children. He further said that Mehboob was picked by the police on May 8 along with his cousin, Noman Leghari and since that time, both had remained missing.

Zafar said that the family had filed a petition in Sindh High Court for their recovery and demanded the registration of murder case against Station house officer (SHO) Imran Rasheed.

After this, the SHO said that the encounter took place at the board stadium in Latifabad unit-6, reported dawn.

According to police statement, the deceased was a hardened criminal and was involved in robberies in Qasimabad, Bhitai Nagar, Naseem Nagar and Latifabad. (ANI)

