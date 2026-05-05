World News | Swiss Air Doubles Down: Zurich-Delhi Route Goes Twice-daily

Zurich [Switzerland], May 5 (ANI): Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) on Tuesday officially doubled its capacity between Switzerland and India's capital, introducing a second daily connection between Zurich (ZRH) and New Delhi (DEL).

SWISS Airlines said in a statement, "As in April and May, SWISS is continuing to increase its flight offering between Switzerland and India in June and until and including 11 July 2026. In addition to its regular daily service from Zurich to Delhi, the airline is operating a second daily connection using an Airbus A330."

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By deploying an additional Airbus A330-300 on the route, the airline has increased its weekly seat capacity, responding to what it describes as "corresponding rise in demand" for direct Euro-Asian corridors.

"SWISS is seeing a corresponding rise in demand for such nonstop services. We are pleased to offer our customers this additional flight to Delhi over the next weeks. The flights are available for booking with immediate effect", the statement said.

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Sharing the details, it noted that additional flights (daily) include LX2646: Zurich 12:35 - Delhi 00:00 and LX2647: Delhi 01:40 - Zurich 07:00

Regular flights (daily) include LX146: Zurich 12:10 - Delhi 23:35 and LX147: Delhi 01:05 - Zurich 06:20.

Aviation analysts point out that this temporary surge in capacity is a tactical response to ongoing disruptions in the Middle East. With travellers increasingly seeking to bypass traditional Gulf hubs due to regional airspace volatility, SWISS has positioned its Zurich hub as a more stable, direct alternative.

In addition to demand, key factors include operational constraints such as available airport slots, traffic rights and fleet deployment capabilities. (ANI)

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