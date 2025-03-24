Taipei [Taiwan], March 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Coast Guard seized an unmarked vessel suspected to be a Chinese in the restricted waters off northwest Taiwan, reported by Taiwan News.

At 8 am (local time) on Sunday, a Coast Guard patrol boat probed a suspicious vessel in restricted waters about 37 kilometres northwest of Yongan Fishing Port in Taoyuan's Xinwu District, Taiwan News reported, citing CNA. As the patrol boat reached near the vessel, Coast Guard officers saw that the ship was unmarked and broadcast an order for it to stop for inspection, the report said.

The vessel did not follow the order and evaded inspection by moving in a zigzag pattern. Eventually, the Taiwan's Coast Guard intercepted the vessel. The unregistered fuel freighter's name was intentionally removed, implying it has no name, port of registry or ship registration. Taiwan's Coast Guard suspects it was an attempt to fuel other Chinese vessels functioning illegally in the area.

The ship was carrying around 500,000 litres of fuel and all six crew members on board were suspected to be Chinese nationals. Although none of the people had any identification documents. The vessel has been escorted back to the Port of Taipei, Taiwan News reported. Taiwan Coast Guard said that unmarked Chinese ships frequently try to cross into northern Taiwan's waters for illegal operations.

Under the Cross-Strait Act, such intrusions are dealt with through actions like expulsion, detention, investigation, confiscation of the vessel, and administrative fines. According to Taiwan's Coast Guard, since the six crew members are suspected to be Chinese nationals, the local patrol unit needs to contact their relatives or friends through messaging apps to provide IDs and photos for verification, Taiwan News reported.

In the meantime, the crew members will be kept in the local Coast Guard detention centre. After the identities of crew members will be confirmed, the Taiwan Court Guard said the six suspects would face administrative penalties under relevant regulations. Once they pay their fines, they will be deported.

In order to counter these activities, the Taiwan Coast Guard said it has bolstered patrols and will conduct enforcement actions. The Taiwan Coast Guard said patrols especially target fuel supply ships to reduce logistical support for illegal Chinese operations. People of Taiwan has been asked to report any illegal or suspicious maritime activities by calling the Coast Guard's "118" hotline. (ANI)

