Famous People Born on March 23: March 23 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields. British-Somali long-distance runner Mo Farah, a multiple Olympic gold medallist, was born on this day. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold performances, also shares this birthday. She has won multiple National Film Awards and is recognised for her outspoken views in the Indian film industry. American actress Keri Russell, famous for her roles in Felicity and The Americans, was born on March 23 as well. Other notable figures include English cricketer Michael Atherton, Indian entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, basketball star Kyrie Irving, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Sanjay Singh, known for his active role in Indian politics and advocacy on social issues. Their contributions to sports, entertainment, business, and politics have left a significant impact on their respective fields.

Famous March 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sanjay Singh Kangana Ranaut Thakur Anoop Singh Smriti Irani Mo Farah Keri Russell Michelle Monaghan Catherine Keener Amanda Plummer Richard Grieco Kyrie Irving Princess Eugenie of York Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Armaan Kohli Vijay Yesudas Michael Atherton Atul Wassan Hazratullah Zazai Bethanie Mattek-Sands

