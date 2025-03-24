Famous People Born on March 24: March 24 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities from diverse fields. Legendary WWE wrestler The Undertaker (Mark William Calaway), known for his iconic career spanning decades, was born on this day. Celebrated Hollywood actor Jim Parsons, famous for playing Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, also shares this birthday. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, who built a global fashion empire, was born on March 24. Other notable figures include Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, England spinner Graeme Swann, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya. Their contributions have left a lasting impact in sports, entertainment, and fashion.

Famous March 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jim Parsons Tommy Hilfiger Emraan Hashmi Jessica Chastain Krunal Pandya Shakib Al Hasan Mark William Calaway or The Undertaker Alyson Hannigan Peyton Manning Lake Bell Kelly LeBrock Lee Ermey Lara Flynn Boyle Mugdha Chaphekar Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar Suyyash Rai Prahlad Kakkar Alyssa Healy Graeme Swann Dean Jones (24 March 1961 - 24 September 2020)

