Taipei [Taiwan], April 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 10 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 11 vessels, and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Wednesday.

As per the MND, of the 10, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2049293393583620585?s=20

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Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's MND detected 22 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels around itself. Of the 22, 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2048930198817591546?s=20

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)