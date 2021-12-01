Kabul [Afghanistan], December 1 (ANI): Despite announcing an amnesty for former government civilian and military officials, the Taliban have killed or enforced disappearances of over 100 former members of the security forces in the last three months.

These facts came to light in a report from the Human Rights Watch and is based on a total of 67 interviews, including 40 in-person interviews conducted in Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz, and Kandahar provinces.

The report also suggested that the Taliban have also targeted family members of former security force members.

Summary killings and enforced disappearances have taken place despite the Taliban's announced amnesty for former government civilian and military officials and reassurances from the Taliban leadership that they would hold their forces accountable for violations of the amnesty order, the Human Rights Watch informed.

Besides these brutal killings, Afghanistan's economy has also crashed since the Taliban's take over of Kabul, plunging the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, said a media report.

Writing in New York Times, Christina Goldbaum said that "three months into the Taliban's rule, Afghanistan's economy has all but collapsed, plunging the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises."

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that around 3.2 million children were likely to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year -- one million of whom were at risk of dying as temperatures drop.

Since the group took over power, schools from classes 7 to 12 have remained shut for girls in the country.

Girl students in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar have been concerned about their uncertain future as schools have been shut for them from classes 7 to 10, since the Taliban took control, reported TOLOnews.The Taliban regime has permitted girl education from 7th to 12th grade in some of the Afghan provinces but thousands of girls are still awaiting the Afghanistan government's sanction to attend school. (ANI)

