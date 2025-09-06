London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited the BR Ambedkar House in London, the residence where Babasaheb had stayed while pursuing his studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

In a post on X, Stalin said he felt a deep sense of awe to visit the place where Ambedkar "rose through" his knowledge.

"Walking through its rooms, I felt a deep sense of awe. This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India," Stalin said.

He added, "What touched me most was seeing the historic picture of Thanthai Periyar (EV Ramaswamy) and Dr Ambedkar in conversation.

Stalin also paid his respects to Karl Marx during his visit, sharing a quote from the great philosopher who laid down the theory of Communism.

"The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it," Stalin quoted Karl Marx in a post on X.

"I paid my respects to the great genius #KarlMarx, the red sun who gave light to the working class!" he added.

Earlier, Stalin released two books on social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar's legacy at the Self-Respect Movement and its Legacies Conference 2025 at Oxford, reiterating his government's commitment to the Dravidian path.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Stalin wrote that 'Thanthai' (father) Periyar's Self-Respect Movement symbolised "revolutions without weapons - without bloodshed."

CM Stalin released two books -- The Cambridge Companion to Periyar, edited by historian A R V Chalapathy and Dr K R Manoharan, and The Dravidian Pathway, authored by researcher Dr K R Venkatesh -- describing them as works carrying Periyar's thoughts and documenting how the social reform movement became a mass political force with the DMK capturing power in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

