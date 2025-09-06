Sydney, September 6: A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark at a beach in northern Sydney on Saturday morning. A police statement said that emergency services were called to reports that a man had been critically injured at Long Reef Beach, 16 km northeast of central Sydney, shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday. He was retrieved from the water and brought to shore, but died at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police said the man was bitten by what is believed to have been a large shark. Two sections of a surfboard were recovered and have been sent for examination. Experts will be consulted to determine the species of the shark involved. Long Reef Beach and the surrounding beaches have been closed until further notice. Earlier in June, a teenager was attacked by a shark at a beach on Australia's east coast. The 16-year-old boy was swimming at Cabarita Beach, over 650 km north of Sydney in the state of New South Wales (NSW), on June 29, when he was bitten on the right arm and right leg. Giant Fish Attacks ‘Mermaid’ at Aquarium Video: Sturgeon Bites Performer Mermaid’s Head in Tank in China’s Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest, Clip Goes Viral Online (Watch).

Meanwhile, Australian researchers have developed a new framework to identify effective shark bite prevention amid rising public concern over shark incidents. The study compares modern and traditional methods to find suitable solutions for the dynamic surf conditions of Queensland's Gold Coast, according to a statement from Flinders University in South Australia. Flinders University researchers, working alongside the University of Queensland and state agencies, assess 15 shark bite prevention strategies using 12 criteria, weighing effectiveness alongside social, economic, and environmental impacts. Florida Shark Attack: Teen Girl Fights Off Ocean Predator After It ‘Latched On to Her Stomach’.

The study, published in the journal People and Nature under the British Ecological Society, compares lethal methods like nets and drumlines with non-lethal options, including drones, SMART drumlines, sonar, and electronic deterrents. A SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumline is a shark mitigation tool that uses a baited hook and satellite alerts to notify authorities in real-time when a shark is caught, aiming to reduce harm to marine life while monitoring shark activity near beaches, according to government officials. The study finds no single solution effective for all settings, recommending a combined approach of public education, behaviour change, and coordinated efforts.

