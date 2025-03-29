Bangkok [Thailand], March 29 (ANI): Thai rescue teams used robotic mules on Saturday in front of JJ Mall Chatuchak, Thailand, where an under-construction building collapsed after an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Sagaing, Myanmar, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total aid sent by air sorties and naval ships is 137 tonnes. As per the requirement from India to Myanmar, more aid will be sent.

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said earlier in the day that India is the first to send rescue personnel to Nay Pyi Taw.

In a post on X, he said, "Operation Brahma- First Responder- first to send rescue personnel to Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. A C130 flight with an 80-member National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team has landed in Nay Pyi Taw. Received by Amb Abhay Thakur & Amb Maung Maung Lynn of MoFA Myanmar."

In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, the Indian Army, under 'Operation Brahma', is deploying a specialised medical task force to provide urgent humanitarian assistance on Saturday, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to take off for Myanmar shortly, along with essential medical equipment and supplies.

According to the statement, the Airborne Angels Task Force is trained and equipped to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity. The facility will be capable of handling trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services to support the local healthcare system, which the disaster has severely strained.

The deployment has been coordinated closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and in partnership with authorities in Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra. (ANI)

