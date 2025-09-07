Bangkok [Thailand], September 7 (ANI): Thailand's Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul has announced key cabinet appointments aimed at restoring confidence in the country following months of political and economic turmoil caused by the former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ethics violation, Al Jazeera reported.

The violation surfaced in June after a leaked telephone call of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during which she appeared to kowtow to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen when both countries were on the brink of an armed border conflict.

As per Al Jazeera, on Saturday, Anutin named economist Ekniti Nitithanprapas as finance minister, energy executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon to lead the energy ministry, and seasoned diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow as foreign minister. He described the trio as highly qualified leaders with deep experience in the sectors they will oversee.

Ekniti, a former finance ministry official, was previously considered for the role of central bank governor. Auttapol formerly led PTT Group, Thailand's largest state-owned energy company. Sihasak, once permanent secretary in the foreign ministry, returns at a time of fragile calm with Cambodia following a deadly five-day border conflict in July that killed at least 43 people.

The appointments will take effect once they receive royal approval. They come just a day after Anutin's surprise election as prime minister, defeating Chaikasem Nitisiri in a major blow to the Pheu Thai party, long dominated by exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, Al Jazeera reported.

Thaksin left for Dubai on Thursday, the same day Anutin secured power.

As per Al Jazeera, Anutin's rise follows political fallout from his June departure from Pheu Thai's coalition and last week's court ruling that ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Supreme Court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Thaksin, who returned from exile last year, must serve jail time after his hospital stay.

Known for legalising cannabis in 2022 and previously serving as deputy prime minister, interior minister, and health minister, Anutin took power by forming an alliance with the opposition People's Party.

He secured their support by promising constitutional reform and new elections within four months, Al Jazeera reported.

In a national address on Friday, Anutin called for unity and adherence to the rule of law, pledging that his government would neither protect allies nor seek revenge.

Anutin assumes leadership at a pivotal time for Thailand's struggling economy, which has suffered due to prolonged political instability. (ANI)

