Dubai [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Educational Award, the award is organising its third international conference entitled "Education from Empowerment to the Future" on the 14th and 15th. Next May at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The conference aims to review the most important leading global experiences in the field of early education at the global level, explore visions and horizons that keep pace with the future of technological acceleration in education, exchange global experiences and ideas to enhance the role of the educational environment, formulate innovative educational policies, and contribute to developing the quality of educational outcomes and the role of educational institutions and bodies, as well as anticipating the future. Jobs and the labor market to establish appropriate educational structures and systems and participate with creative ideas to develop integrated strategies and policies for developing education.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Educational Award, stressed the importance of the conference, which translates the message of the Khalifa Educational Award, and its role in spreading excellence locally, regionally and internationally. It is a vital addition to the role of the award, which enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, "may God protect him." The conference also keeps pace with the renaissance, excellence and leadership witnessed by the education sector in the country in all its stages.

She explained that the conference witnesses the participation of experts and specialists in the education and early education sector from various parts of the world, and its agenda includes a number of scientific topics, working papers, research, studies and applied workshops. The first day's program includes a main session entitled "Education: Results and Achievements - The Empowerment Stage," as well as two sessions. About early education: needs and aspirations, digital education and preparation for a sustainable future.

The conference program on the second and closing day also includes a main session entitled "Education policies, structures and systems: policies and the future of education", as well as 3 sessions in which the first topic revolves around the future of education: the integration of the role of educational institutions and society, general and university education and postgraduate studies: future achievements and developments, intelligence and the best. Practices in education.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the conference focuses during its activities on applied aspects, which give participants, members of administrative and teaching bodies and relevant community bodies, the necessary skills to advance the educational process and enable parents to keep pace with the rapid development this vital sector is witnessing, especially in light of the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence. In the educational process, hence the conference's allocation of 4 practical workshops accompanying the events.

She said, "The first day includes a workshop entitled "The role of the family in empowering the child to make decisions and assume responsibility," and another entitled "The role of educational awards in improving the quality of education." The conference also includes, on its second day, a workshop entitled "Adaptive learning: designing education for gifted learners and students who They suffer from learning challenges." These workshops conclude with an applied workshop entitled "Professionalizing digital skills in social media to improve the quality of education."

Al-Afifi pointed out that this conference represents a platform for spreading the culture of excellence at all local, regional and international levels, as the conference allocates a pavilion for the participation of specialized educational and community awards by displaying their message, objectives, and the fields proposed in each of them, allowing all participants and attendees to view and interact with them.

Al-Afifi invited those working in the field to participate in these practical sessions and workshops in a way that enhances the conference's achievement of its mission and goals, in spreading excellence in the educational field, exchanging opinions and experiences on the best global practices in education and early education, and anticipating the future of these educational sectors locally, regionally and internationally. (ANI/WAM)

