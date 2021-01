Washington, January 3: A small plane crashed into a residential home outside of the US city of Detroit on Saturday, leaving three people dead, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

The crash happened in Lyon Township of Oakland County in the state of Michigan. Texas: Plane Crashes in Northwest of Austin, 3 Injured.

"We have confirmed there are three fatalities at the scene believed to be the occupants and pilot of the plane," Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

According to the sheriff, all residents are reported to be out of the house.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)