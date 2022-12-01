Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): At least three people including a jeweller and his two friends were shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's North Waziristan, The Nation, a Pakistani-based newspaper reported.

The newspaper further reported that the policeman, on Tuesday, said that unidentified miscreants abducted three friends, hailing from the Bannu district from a jeweller's shop in late night hours and later shot them dead.

Also Read | China Anti-Lockdown Protests: People Angry As Beijing Fails To Prevent Coronavirus Cases Despite Its 'Zero COVID' Policy, Says Report.

Police said that the motive behind the killing was not yet ascertained. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from fields near Mir Ali Bazaar in the morning, police said, adding that a triple murder case was registered against unidentified killers. Further investigation was underway, the Nation reported.

This is not the first time when civilians have been killed in Pakistan. Earlier, in October, two people were killed in Quetta city of Balochistan after armed men attacked the victims and opened fire.

Also Read | China May Face Serious Geopolitical, Other Challenges During Xi Jinping's Third Term, Says Report.

According to the police, the attack occurred in front of a sessions court, Dawn reported.

One of the injured, Sardar Nasim Tareen, was coming out of the court after a hearing when unidentified men attacked him with fists outside the court premises.

Meanwhile, armed assailants who were waiting outside the court opened fire and resulted in fatal injuries to eight other men who were accompanying Tareen, reported Dawn.

But this not only happened with civilians but also with soldiers. In North Waziristan, in the last week of November, a Pakistani soldier was killed after a terrorist opened fire at security officials in the Upper Waziristan tribal district, Dawn reported.

Pakistani officials, in a statement, said the security official was killed when terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party in the Upper Waziristan tribal district.

In another incident, in South Waziristan district's Sararogha, another man whom the authorities said was a 'terrorist', was killed.

"An exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in the Sararogha area on Tuesday, resulting in the martyrdom of Havildar Omer Hayat, 39," the statement said, adding, "He belonged to the Lachi area of Kohat district."

All roads were sealed in the area during the search operation while the Sararogha area was being cleared of terrorists, the Dawn quoted the army as saying.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)