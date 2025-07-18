Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked and killed on July 10, 2025 the terrorist Iyad Netzer, who served as deputy commander of the Jabalia Battalion in the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The terrorist raided Israel in the murderous massacre on October 7, was wounded during the war and then returned to his post in the Jabalia Battalion, said the IDF. Throughout the war, he took part in terrorist activities against IDF forces operating in the area, including in recent weeks when he directed various terrorist attacks against the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's forces operating in the area.

Along with Netzer, two other terrorists who invaded the country and took part in the massacre on October 7 were eliminated:

Hassan Mahmoud Muhammad Marri - Commander of the Central Jabalia Company in the Hamas terrorist organization.

Muhammad Zaki Shamada Hamad - Deputy Company Commander in the Beit Hanoun Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization. (ANI/TPS)

