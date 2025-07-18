Seattle, July 18: Amazon, the US-based e-commerce giant, has announced new job cuts affecting more employees at new division. The latest round of Amazon layoffs has affected employees working in the cloud computing unit of AWS (Amazon Web Services). The e-commerce giant has continued reducing its workforce under the leadership of CEO Andy Jassy. However, the exact number of employees eliminated in the latest round cannot be known.

Amazon has implemented several rounds of layoffs in 2025, affecting many roles amid its various divisions. This year, the company has laid off people from the Kindle, Alexa, devices and services units and more. Amid this, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy anticipated that AI would reduce its corporate workforce, saying the company would see fewer jobs than existed at the current time. TCS 35-Day Bench Policy Deadline Ends, Sparks Uncertainty and Anxiety Among Employees Over Job Security, Project Allocations and Possible Layoffs.

Amazon Layoffs at the Cloud Computing Unit of AWS

The company reportedly acknowledged that 'particular teams' across Amazon Web Services were impacted in the latest round of Amazon layoffs. Their jobs were cut as the company internally reviewed the priorities and operations. As part of the layoffs, the training and certification unit at AWS was also affected. Addressing the move, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said that the e-commerce giant took the decision 'not lightly'. He said that the employees would be supported through their transition.

According to various reports, the latest round of Amazon layoffs was not announced due to the investment in artificial intelligence. However, it was mentioned that they could be tied with the company reshaping itself by embracing generative AI (genAI) to improve operational efficiency. Amazon has trimmed its workforce from various divisions this year through layoffs, and the process may continue until it achieves its goals. Walmart Layoffs: US-Based Retail Giant Cutting Hundreds of Jobs to Simplify Organisational Structure, Affecting Store-Support, Market Coordinators and Coaches, Say Reports.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced a massive layoff plan as part of a cost-cutting campaign that would affect 27,000 employees across various divisions of the company. In 2025, the layoffs continued and affected people from retail, Kindle and Alexa, communications, devices and the service segment. AWS reported USD 29.27 billion in sales this year in Q1 2025. It is a 17% increase YoY.

