Washington, Feb 14 (AP) Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation's capital at about 8:30 am. No other details were immediately available.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Several roads were closed in the area during the morning commute as the shooting unfolded.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Acknowledge Indian Diaspora's Contribution to Dubai's Evolution Into Global Hub for Trade, Services, Tourism (See Pics).

The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp rise in violent crime, fueled by more homicides and carjackings. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)