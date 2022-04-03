Lhasa [Tibet], April 3 (ANI): A Tibetan man set himself on fire in front of a police station in the Kham region in Tibet's Kyegudo, said a media report citing a website run by the Tibetan government in exile.

According to the website, the self-immolation took place on March 30 near a Buddhist monastery in Yushul Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Phayul reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of National Assembly’s Dissolution.

"The Tibetan who self-immolated is a very well-educated person. He was immediately taken away by the Chinese police and no one is allowed to meet or inquire about the self-immolator," said an anonymous source from exile, according to a Radio Free Asia report.

However, no verifiable information is available on the name and background of the self-immolator.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Denies Role in Rejection of No-Confidence Motion, Dissolution of National Assembly.

Notably, as a form of protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, as many as 159 Tibetans since 2009 have set themselves on fire, according to Phayul.

Two self-immolations have been reported so far this year as earlier, a popular singer Tsewang Norbu (25) had self-immolated in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa on February 25.

However, with the information blockade in Tibetan areas intensifying in the past few years, it has become increasingly difficult for any news to come out of Tibet.

Chinese troops occupied Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. The 1959 Tibetan uprising saw violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)