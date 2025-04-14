Dushanbe [Tanzania], April 14 (ANI): India's defence technology sector has taken centre stage at the Mini Defexpo being held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

One of the companies participating in Tonbo Imaging, which produces advanced electro-optics and imaging systems.

Also Read | Goodwill Layoffs: US-Based Retail Company To Shut Down Its Two Popular Locations, Will Cut 90 Jobs.

While speaking to ANI, Lt Commander Rajinder Kumar, Vice President of Tonbo Imaging, said that the company has exported good volumes of goods to Morocco and is in advanced-level talks with Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

"Here we are at Mini-Defence Expo at Tanzania. Our company is based out of Bangalore, India, although we have a global presence in about 30 plus countries. We make advanced electro-optics and imaging systems, starting from the one which goes on the handled weapons like, INSAR 7.62, SIG, all these weapons, and followed by handled surveillance systems, then the systems going on land platforms like for driver vision site, panoramic imaging system, gunner site and fire control systems. Then we have a similar portfolio for naval ships and also a larger EO part for aircrafts," he said.

Also Read | Josh Shapiro Mansion Set Ablaze: Pennsylvania Governor, Family Escape Arson Attack After Man Evades Security and Sets Building on Fire; Suspect To Face Terror Charges.

Lieutenant Commander Kumar further said that the company has been in talks with the Tanzanian Army and has a good presence in Africa as well.

"So today we are here with presence for Army, Navy, Air Force. We have got all the imaging systems. In fact, you can see in the background that we already have been talking with the Tanzanian Army when they visited India. Along with this, we have a good presence in Africa. Like we are already, I've supplied good volumes to Morocco, followed by in advanced level talks with Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya," he said.

Pawan Bagga, who represented ARI Simulation, the Naval Simulation Arm of Zen Technologies, told ANI that they already have large-scale simulator installations at institutes like the Dar-e-Salam Maritime Institute and the Bhandari College.

"We are attending this FICCI-sponsored mini-Defence Expo at Dar-e-Salaam. We have offered our integrated simulation complex, which includes a full mission bridge simulator, a full mission machinery simulator, and all kinds of sensors and weapon systems and communication systems. We can also offer these in an integrated complex or a part-task configuration. We already have large-scale simulator installations at institutes like the Dar-e-Salam Maritime Institute and the Bhandari College. We have had a successful association with the Tanzanian authorities in the past. And we hope to continue that well in the future," he said.

Abhay Inge, representing Goa Shipyard Limited, Ministry of Defence Organisation, said that they were building ships for the Indian Navy and covering varying ranges.

"We are building ships for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. We have specialisation in OPV class of vessels, FPV class of vessels. We have a whole lot of range, right from 5 meters to 125 meters, 5 meters to 30 meters in the GRP range, and 30 to 60 in the fast petrol vessel range, wherein we have delivered almost 28 OPVs to the Indian Navy. Similarly, OPV class of vessels right from 60 meters to 115 meters. We are indigenously designing," he said.

He added that they were also exporting to Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Oman Navy.

"Also, we are executing OPV class of vessels, seven NGOPVs, next generation OPV class of vessels for Indian Navy. Presently we are also exporting. We are the biggest exporter in the shipbuilding segment. We have exported to the Oman Navy. We have exported to the Sri Lankan Navy. We have exported to the Sri Lankan Navy. That is the OPV class of vessel again. And the Mauritius Navy. Basically, this is the model which we have displayed here, two vessels we have given, valiant and Victory," he said.

He added that they are here to support the Tanzanian Navy as they are interested in their ingenious designs.

"So we are here to support the Tanzanian Navy, and basically, the Tanzanian Navy is interested in this class of vessels, the FPV class of vessels and the OPV class of vessels. We have already briefed them about our capabilities, indigenous design. Also we are delivering timely, that is our forte basically. We have delivered almost all the vessels on time. So this is our specialization. And indigenous capability, timely delivery is our motto," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)