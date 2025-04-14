San Francisco, April 14: Goodwill, a US-based company operating retail stores across the United States, announced that it would shut down two locations and cut jobs in the Bay Area. The Goodwill layoffs will reportedly affect 90 employees in these locations. The US market has been gripped by layoffs since the start of the year. Industries like tech, automobile, news, entertainment and retail have been affected as the companies decide to restructure their business or introduce new changes in the company operations.

Goodwill announced that it would shut down two locations in the US - 1301 30th Avenue in Oakland and 750 Post Street Career Center in San Francisco. The Goodwill store shutdown announcement reportedly left the shoppers to find another option. The people in this location relied on buying the items from these stores, who will now have to find other affordable options for shopping. TCS To Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26, Promotes 1.1 Lakh Staff in FY25 Despite Salary Hike Delay.

The Goodwill layoffs have been announced by the San Francisco Bay Area retail company. The company announced the closure of a few stores and donation centres. The company said the shutdown resulted from its operational limitations, which did not align with the future growth opportunities. Goodwill said, "...a few career service locations will be consolidated..."

The company confirmed that the Goodwill layoffs will affect the headquarters in Oakland and San Francisco, leading to the loss of nearly 100 jobs. However, the retail company said that it was actively working on securing and opening future locations with large operational spaces. It said that the new locations would enhance the shopping experience of its community. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Sacks Hundreds of Employees From Divisions Handling Android Software, Pixel Phones and Chrome Browser, Says Report.

Goodwill Industries International was founded in 1902 and operates over 3,200 retail stores in the United States. The retail chain offers jobs to individuals with criminal records, disabilities, or low income, providing a service to the community.

