Toronto, Feb 18 (AP) All passengers and crew are accounted for after an incident involving a Delta Airlines flight on Monday at Toronto's Pearson Airport, airport officials said.

Television news reports say the plane that arrived from Minneapolis flipped over on landing.

"Emergency teams are responding," the airport said in a post on the social platform X. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

TV reports said up to eight people were injured but there was no report on the extent of injuries. (AP)

