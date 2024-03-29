Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 29 (ANI/WAM): Trends Research and Advisory has reiterated the significance of commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan, as a pivotal opportunity to champion the principles of love, tolerance, and human fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, said, "The celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Day confirms the commitment of the UAE's leadership and its great and clear achievements in effective humanitarian work and relief efforts, which have been carried out at the regional and international levels."

Also Read | Hope Everyone’s Rights Are Protected: UN Issues Statement on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest a Day After India Summons US Envoy.

He stressed that humanitarian work has become intrinsic to the UAE's identity, reflecting the genuine behaviour of its people. Al-Ali affirmed that the country's leadership, guided by the legacy of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continues to commemorate his benevolent legacy.

He indicated that this approach made a great difference in the field of humanitarian work, which translated into the UAE's noble ranking as the largest donor of foreign assistance in the world compared to its Gross Domestic Product.

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Office Endorses Foreign Minister's Proposal on Resuming Trade With India.

The CEO of Trends stressed that the UAE's humanitarian work has become a global role model. It pursues a comprehensive institutional approach that is not limited to delivering material assistance only. It also takes the initiative of moving actively to areas of humanitarian crises, interacting with them, and extending a helping hand.(ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)