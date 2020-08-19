Washington [US], Aug 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump told reporters that he thinks the US software company Oracle would be able to handle the acquisition of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok.

"Well, I think Oracle is a great company and I think its owner is a tremendous guy, tremendous person," Trump said on Tuesday evening. "I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it."

Trump pointed out that other companies aside from Oracle and Microsoft are probably interested in purchasing TikTok.

Microsoft has emerged as the main bidder for TikTok while Twitter has also held talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

Trump has set a September 15 deadline for ByteDance to hand over US operations to an American-owned company due to national security concerns or else the social media application will be banned from the United States.

TikTok has been downloaded more than 175 million times in the United States, according to media reports. (ANI/Sputnik)

