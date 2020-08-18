Washington, August 18: Indian-American Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate (vice presidential candidate) for the November 3 election, has chosen "Pioneer" as her code name for Secret Service. Kamal Harris was given a list approved by the White House Communications Agency for Secret Service call sign, and she picked "Pioneer". Presidential candidate Joe Biden has retained "Celtic" which he had when he served as vice-president under the Obama administration. Who is Kamala Harris? Know All About The Indian-American Senator Who Has Been Nominated by Joe Biden as Vice Presidential Candidate For US Elections 2020.

US President, US First Lady, members of the First Family and presidential and vice-presidential candidates get code names or call sign for Secret Service. They choose code names that resonate with them personally. US President Donald Trump's code name is "Mogul". First Lady Melania Trump's Secret Service code name is "Muse". Here's a list of code names picked by former US Presidents, First Ladies, Vice Presidents and prominent candidates. 'Victorious' Kamala Harris's Poster Crops Up in Tamil Nadu, Says Her Niece Meena.

Barack Obama: Renegade

Michelle Obama: Renaissance

Eleanor Roosevelt: Rover

John F. Kennedy: Lancer

Jackie Kennedy: Lace

Jimmy Carter: Deacon

Bill Clinton: Eagle

Hillary Clinton: Evergreen

George H W Bush: Timberwolf

Barbara Bush: Tranquility

George W Bush: Trailblazer

Richard Nixon – Searchlight

Ronald Reagan: Rawhide

Spiro Agnew – Pathfinder

Walter Mondale – Cavalier

Nelson Rockefeller – Sandstorm

Mike Pence – Hoosier

Dick Cheney – Angler

In 2016 US Presidential Elections, Democrat Hillary Clinton received 2.1 percent more votes nationally than Donald Trump, but was defeated because in the electoral college Trump had 304 electors to her 227. This time, the fight is between Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

