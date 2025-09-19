London [UK], September 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on London's plans to recognise Palestine as a state.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score. One of our few disagreements," Donald Trump said during a press conference with Keir Starmer in London.

Donald Trump underscored the atrocities of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 and emphasised his priorities of the release of hostages.

"We have to remember October 7th - one of the worst, most violent days in the history of the world. I want an end, I want the hostages released. We have to have the hostages back immediately. I've heard stories like I've never thought even possible. There was no humanity, no anything. Hamas has said that they gonna put the hostages at front of any attack," The US President said.

Additionally, UK PM Starmer noted that the situation in Gaza remains "intolerable" and emphasised the need to speed up the aid efforts.

"The situation in Gaza is intolerable," Starmer said. "We need aid to get into Gaza at speed."

On the recognition of Palestine as a separate state, Starmer said, "It's part of that overall package that hopefully takes us from the appalling situation right now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state."

However, Starmer insisted that the UK recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation and it can have no part in the governance of Palestine.

"They are a terrorist organisation that can have no part in any future governance in Palestine. What happened on October 7 is the worst attack since the holocaust," he said.

UK PM Keir Starmer is expected to confirm that the British government will vote to recognise a Palestinian state next week at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as reported by The New York Times. (ANI)

