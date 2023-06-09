Miami, Jun 9 (AP) An indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed. The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

Also Read | Pakistan: Severe Acute Malnutrition Among Infants Stand at 14%.

People familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press that the indictment includes seven separate charges. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)