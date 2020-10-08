Washington, October 8: President Donald Trump, who has the coronavirus, says he will not participate in next week's presidential debate if it's held virtually. Trump says in a Fox Business interview that that arrangement is “not acceptable to us.” And he's accusing moderators of trying to protect his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Also Read | French Court Upholds Order for Google to Pay News Companies to Show Their News Content in Search Results.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates had announced moments earlier that the second debate between Trump and Biden will take place virtually because of the president's diagnosis of COVID-19. Also Read | US Vice Presidential Debate 2020: Giant Black Fly Sits Atop Mike Pence's White Head, Steals Show at VP Debate.

The commission cited a need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate” and said the candidates would “participate from separate remote locations” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

