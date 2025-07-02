Washington, Jul 1 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters on Air Force One that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump would be his first choice to replace Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, but she doesn't live in the state anymore.

It wasn't clear if he was ruling out his daughter-in-law, whom he picked last year to serve as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and whether her residency might preclude her from running.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, an announcement that came after he opposed Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts package.

Trump said he doesn't know who the candidates will be to run for Tillis' seat but predicted a member of Congress — without naming which one — might run. (AP)

Also Read | 'Elon Musk May Have To Close Up Shop, Head Back Home to South Africa Without EV Subsidies': Donald Trump Issues Deportation Warning for Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)