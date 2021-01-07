Washington, Jan 7 (PTI) In an unprecedented attack on democracy, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election.

The police, outnumbered by the protesters, had a tough time in managing the crowd, as hundreds of protesters made their way into the US Capitol, where members of the US Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown.

Members of the US Congress were asked to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors.

Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

President Trump has called for his supporters to "remain peaceful".

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" Trump said in a tweet.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump said in another tweet.

President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US "come to such a dark moment".

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic... ," Biden said in an address to the nation.

"Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now," Biden said.

He also urged Trump to address the nation to end the standoff.

"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege," he said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump has directed the National Guard and other "federal protective services" to assist with responding to the rioters at the US Capitol.

"We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she tweeted.

The state of Virginia is sending 200 state troopers and mobilising a unit of the Guard to quell the situation at the US Capitol, according to Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Governor Ralph Northam.

Multiple news outlets showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall.

Video taken at the US Capitol showed some rioters breaking the glass of a window and then climbing through the shattered pane.

"We're actually looking at video right now of these anarchists... these people who were involved in this insurrection. They broke the glass in the United States Capitol and now they are climbing through the window," CNN correspondent Dana Bash described the footage.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was inside the Capitol presiding over the joint session of the Congress, was evacuated from the building. The process was on to evacuate all the other lawmakers, thus temporarily suspending the process to count and certify the electoral college votes.

"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," Pence tweeted.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said in another tweet.

Washington DC Mayor imposed a city-wide curfew. This is possibly for the first time in the recent history that such a large number of people have breached into the US Capitol and disrupted the constitutional provisions.

Trump — who lost the popular and electoral college vote — continues to dispute the results, without evidence, and has encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies in the nation's capital.

He took the stage about noon to roaring crowds, claiming he had won the election.

Senator Ted Cruz said that the violence was unacceptable.

"Every American has the right to peacefully protest, but the violence we are witnessing on US Capitol grounds is unacceptable. Attacking property and the brave men and women of the Capitol Police must stop. I strongly condemn these acts. Our nation is better than this,” Congressman Steve Womack said.

"United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent,” said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with Trump about the rioters who have breached the US Capitol.

"I called him. I think we need to make a statement. Make sure that we can calm individuals down. Now, I don't know who these people are...," he said.

However, many people in the crowd were seen carrying Trump campaign paraphernalia.

