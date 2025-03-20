People gather on the rubble of a house hit by a US strike in Saada, Yemen

Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran to immediately stop supplying the Houthis, stating that without Tehran's support, the group would be defeated quickly, as he vowed their complete 'annihilation' amid escalating tensions in the region.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that Iran would lose either way, but without its support, the Houthis would lose quickly.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way, they lose, but this way they lose quickly."

Trump further said that the "barbaric" Houthis would be annihilated.

"Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way, they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse -- It's not even a fair fight and never will be. They will be annihilated!" he said.

The latest threats of military action against Iran by Trump have prompted further discussions about the possibility of Iran abandoning nuclear non-proliferation, Al Jazeera reported.

Senior White House officials have reiterated that Iran must completely dismantle its nuclear program, ceasing all uranium enrichment activities, even at low levels, Al Jazeera reported.

Amid intense US airstrikes on Yemen, Trump also stated that the US would hold Tehran responsible for any attacks by Yemen's Houthis, dismissing Iran's claim that the group operates independently.

This has led to increasing calls within Iran to abandon its officially stated policy that it will never pursue nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Iranian media outlets reported that Trump's policies might push more countries to consider nuclear weapons for their security, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also commented on the matter, reaffirming that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons but asserting that the US could not stop it if it chose to do so. "If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, America could not stop us. If we do not have nuclear weapons and are not pursuing them, it is because we do not want it," Khamenei said. (ANI)

