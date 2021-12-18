New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on Saturday arrived in Delhi to attend the third India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrives in Delhi to attend the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

The third India-Central Asia Dialogue will begin today in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the three-day Dialogue.

Earlier, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived in New Delhi today to attend the dialogue. On Friday, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin had arrived in New Delhi.

Ahead of the dialogue, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met Jaishankar and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building.

The ministers also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation.

"Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building. Valued his insights on regional developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

During the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the Ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

