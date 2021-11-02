Kabul, November 2:Two blasts occurred in the capital city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local media said.

The first explosion occurred in front of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, TOLO news agency reported citing Taliban spokesperson. Reportedly, the second explosion also occurred in an area close to the hospital.

Moreover, gunshots were also heard from the blast area. This story is developing and more information is awaited.

