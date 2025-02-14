Peshawar, Feb 13 (PTI) Unknown gunmen abducted two government officers and president of a Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan said Customs Superintendent Nisar Abbasi, Inspector Khushal and president of Waziristan Chamber of Commerce Saif-ur-Rehman have been kidnapped from Sholam while returning from Customs Office at Angoor Adda, a border point in South Waziristan district.

The district administration and police have launched a joint search operation for the recovery of the abductees. No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping yet.

