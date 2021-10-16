Mogadishu [Somalia] October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died and several others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at a restaurant near a police station in Somalia's central town of Baledweyne, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The attack was said to have occurred as senior government officials were staying at the restaurant in central Somalia.

"The blast hit the restaurant, killing two people, while several others sustained injuries," said a police officer who requested anonymity.

"The blast was huge," said a witness.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

