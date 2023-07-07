Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced a remarkable progress in its sustainability journey as by recycling over 14,000 kg of waste and planting 14 trees.

The achievement is a result of du's collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)'s "For Our Emirates We Plant" initiative.

As part of this ambitious sustainability initiative, du's dedicated warehouse team, in collaboration with EEG, has successfully recycled a total of 13,040 kg of paper and 1,240 kg of plastic. These efforts have resulted in a considerable reduction in waste output and a tangible contribution towards environmental preservation.

EEG has acknowledged du's outstanding commitment to sustainability by awarding the company the opportunity to plant 14 trees under their "For Our Emirates We Plant" initiative. This initiative is a vital part of the larger "One Root, One Communi-Tree Project." (ANI/WAM)

