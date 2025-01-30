Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its deep concern over developments in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and called for enhancing peace and restoring stability.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, condemned the killing of a number of international peacekeeping forces deployed in the region.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas is Set to Free 3 Israelis and 5 Thais in Next Hostage Release, Israeli Official Says.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the need to maintain the stability, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the DRC, and the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement signed between the DRC and Rwanda last August.

Sheikh Shakhboot underlined the necessity of committing to a diplomatic solution to build bridges of trust and secure a sustainable peace and security across the African continent that achieves the aspirations of the continent's peoples for peace, stability and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | UK Horror: Woman Dies After Chiropractor 'Cracks Her Neck'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)