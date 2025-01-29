London, January 29: A 29-year-old woman, Joanna Kowalczyk, tragically died following chiropractic treatment for neck pain, weeks after injuring her neck during a gym workout, an inquest has revealed. Kowalczyk, who experienced a "crack" in her neck during a session in September 2021, initially declined hospital treatment and instead sought chiropractic care after researching alternative therapies.

It is believed that Kowalczyk suffered an arterial dissection from the gym injury, a rare and potentially fatal tear in an artery's lining, The Times reported. Less than a month later, following a chiropractic neck adjustment, it is suspected that further tears occurred, leading to her death on October 19, 2021. UK Shocker: Student Dies Using Two to Three 'Big Bottles' of Laughing Gas Everyday.

The inquest revealed that Kowalczyk had an undiagnosed connective tissue disorder, making her more susceptible to arterial dissections. She also had a history of migraines and joint hypermobility issues.

Assistant coroner Leila Benyounes concluded that Kowalczyk’s death resulted from a combination of chiropractic treatment and a naturally occurring medical event. The coroner recommended that the General Chiropractic Council implement guidelines requiring chiropractors to review patients' medical histories before treatment. UK Shocker: Man Dies in Freak Accident While Separating Frozen Burgers, Body Found Days Later.

The inquest also found that Kowalczyk had visited the hospital after hearing a crack in her neck and was advised to undergo further tests, but she discharged herself against medical advice. During chiropractic treatment, she experienced severe symptoms, including dizziness and difficulty speaking, but was misdiagnosed with a migraine. She was later taken to the hospital, where she died three days later.

Benyounes raised concerns that the chiropractor did not obtain Kowalczyk’s medical records despite being informed of her hospital visit and scans. The coroner has issued a report urging improvements in patient assessment protocols. The General Chiropractic Council and North East Ambulance Service have 56 days to respond to the recommendations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).